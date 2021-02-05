Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday. SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.