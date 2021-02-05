Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $279,916.56 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Carter Paul Lee sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $279,916.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carter Paul Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Shares of OSTK traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $92.60. 2,815,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 440.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

