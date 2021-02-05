Oxen Hits Market Cap of $40.02 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $40.02 million and $429,662.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 43.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.93 or 0.04543109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00403939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.01151639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00489547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00405519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00249628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021930 BTC.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,465,532 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.