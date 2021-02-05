Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Down to $999.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $999.00, but opened at $960.00. Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at $1,002.85, with a volume of 117,081 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 972.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 868.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.37 million and a PE ratio of -60.34.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

