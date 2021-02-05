Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 1,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

