Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Head to Head Survey

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.14% 4.61% 0.41% Pacific Premier Bancorp 5.38% 5.64% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 2.13 $1.60 million N/A N/A Pacific Premier Bancorp $561.34 million 6.04 $159.72 million $2.60 13.82

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also has a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. Glen Burnie Bancorp was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; and credit facilities to Homeowners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 41 full-service depository branches in the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, California; Pima and Maricopa Counties, Arizona; Clark County, Nevada; and Clark County, Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

