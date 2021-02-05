Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PTVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

