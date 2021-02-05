Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 10,721 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $55.20 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

