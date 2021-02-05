Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $382.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at $319,505,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.