Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $1,374,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. 263,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,191. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after acquiring an additional 483,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

