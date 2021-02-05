PancakeSwap One Day Volume Hits $41.36 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 89.9% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $296.61 million and $41.36 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00007289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 171,941,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,435,147 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

