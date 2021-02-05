Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.