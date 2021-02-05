Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $638.99 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

