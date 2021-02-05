Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 24,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.95 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

In other Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,350. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240 over the last 90 days.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

