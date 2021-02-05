Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Up 4.6%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.81 and last traded at $182.00. Approximately 19 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

NOVKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

