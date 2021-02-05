PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
