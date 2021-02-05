PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

