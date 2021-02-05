Parachute (PAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $147,846.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $147,846.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005660 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 204.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,799,438 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.