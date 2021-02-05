Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $387.51

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $387.51 and traded as high as $462.00. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) shares last traded at $455.40, with a volume of 446,394 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 477.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.