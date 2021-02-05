Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 19,948 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 822,607 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

