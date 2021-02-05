Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $313,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $330.13. The stock had a trading volume of 736,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,569,805. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.64.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.