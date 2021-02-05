Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

