Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock remained flat at $$110.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

