Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 423.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. 329,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,859,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

