Parallel Advisors LLC Has $21.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.75. 44,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

