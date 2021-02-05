Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7,495.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Elastic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Elastic by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.28. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

