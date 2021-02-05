Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.19. 51,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,022. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

