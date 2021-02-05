Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 185,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

