Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,860 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,735. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

