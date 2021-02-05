Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,350. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21.

