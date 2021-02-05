Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.36. 120,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.