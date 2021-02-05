Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $56.12. 837,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,406,242. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

