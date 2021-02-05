Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,892. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.