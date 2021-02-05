Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,822,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,703,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,931. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $2,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,481,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $492,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,132.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock worth $140,473,355.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.