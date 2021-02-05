Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

