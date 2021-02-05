Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 15,292 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 255,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,250. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08.

