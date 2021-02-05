Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $264.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,448,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

