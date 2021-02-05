Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.48. 16,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,409. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

