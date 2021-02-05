Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,084,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $857.62. The company had a trading volume of 373,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $812.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $776.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

