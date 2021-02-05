Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 43,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,186,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $415,962,000 after buying an additional 69,707 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.83. 116,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,089. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.84 and its 200 day moving average is $328.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

