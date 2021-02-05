Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.65. 106,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,794. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

