Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,423 shares of company stock worth $225,248,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.