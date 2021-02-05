Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,640 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

