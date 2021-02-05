Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

