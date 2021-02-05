Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $14.05. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 56,703 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

