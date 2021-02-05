Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.79

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.79 and traded as high as $32.50. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 48,766 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $399.04 million, a P/E ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $500,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth $355,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

