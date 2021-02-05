Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $317.00 at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

NYSE PH opened at $268.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,941. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Union Bankshares lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares now owns 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

