Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $343.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,331. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $979,339.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

