Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $350.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.41 and a 200-day moving average of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

