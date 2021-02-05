ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $1.91. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 304,864 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.