ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $827,469.14 and $49.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.48 or 1.00374975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00031597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

